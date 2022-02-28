An Emergency Message from Harav R’ Moshe Weinberger Shlita About Ukraine/Russia

CLICK HERE to watch the video from Harav R’ Moshe Weinberger Shlita

The Jewish community in Ukraine is in a state of chaos!

Kehilas Beis Ahron V’yisroel of Kiev has fled to Medzhybizh in an attempt to escape a terrible war. They will likely travel to other, safer destinations in case of emergency. Large families of devoted Bnei Torah have left their homes and are living day-to-day with uncertainty and great anxiety. They have no idea where their next destination will be!

This community has a travelling kollel; they continue learning despite their harsh situation. Children are being provided with rebbeim to teach them. They will not stop learning under any circumstance whatsoever.

They are in desperate need of food, water, clothing, shelter, medical supplies, and other necessities for their growing families. Busses are stationed to transport them if danger arrives. Food and other supplies have been stockpiled. These expenses add to the ongoing costs tremendously. Rav Avi Zaltzman Shlita, the community’s president, is urging everyone to help them as much as possible.

These are your brothers, and they are worried about their fate.Think a bout the tinokos shel bais rabbon who are far from their comfort zone, and continue learning with hasmada. CLICK HERE TO DONATE!

They need your assistance immediately.

Your donation will serve as a zechus for Klal Yisroel around the world, and for the Yidden of Ukraine in particular. Please take part in this mitzvah and donate generously.

Tizku Lmitzvous!

