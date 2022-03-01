Give Me the Gift of Camp SCHI and Change My Life! Help and reach our goal!

“For me, Camp SCHI isn’t just a fun getaway. It’s a necessity! While I’m having the time of my life, I’m also learning the skills I need to be a more independent and social kid. I feel like I can be myself from morning till night. And while I’m in camp, my parents get to relax in ways that they can’t during the year!”
For so many campers and parents, Camp SCHI is a vital part of the year.
For campers, Camp SCHI offers:
Two 30+ acre campuses that they can call home.
All the amenities that children with disabilities require to continue to build their skills.
The opportunity to have an independence that previously, would have been a longshot.
And for the parents of these incredible children, Camp SCHI offers a much-needed reprieve from the daily challenges of raising a child with disabilities.
Camp SCHI offers a gift in these children's lives and helps them continue their trajectory of growth.
Rayze.it/CampSCHI or call 732-624-6200.