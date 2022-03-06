Yeshivas Toras Emes of Los Angeles Not Just Teaching Children. Inspiring Children!

Established in 1953, Yeshiva Toras Emes of L.A. has grown to be the largest Orthodox elementary Day School outside the New York Metropolitan area, currently teaching over 1,000 boys and girls in its two separate divisions. Our Charidy campaign – Inspiring Our Children. Our Children Inspiring. at https://charidy.com/torasemes looks to raise $1,000,000 to help fund these efforts.

Under the leadership of Rabbi Krause and Rabbi Goldenberg, the rebbeim, morahs, and teachers of Toras Emes teach the next generation of Los Angeles children the foundations of Torah and Mitzvos, and what it takes to live as a Jew in today’s world. In today’s day and age, merely teaching children is not enough. Rather, our rebbeim and teachers inspire their students, bringing alive the beauty of Torah and Mitzvos, through both learning and in leading by example. And when children grow up inspired, they too will b’ezras Hashem go on to lead lives in which they will inspire others as well. In fact, many of our past alumni have grown up to become rebbeim, teachers, askanim and Torah true balei battim in their own right, and in fact are inspiring our community, and the overall Jewish world as well.

Please help Yeshivas Toras Emes continue its inspiring mission by joining us in our important Charidy campaign at https://charidy.com/torasemes And remember, your participation and commitment to our yeshiva is sure to inspire others as well!.