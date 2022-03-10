Incredible Verified Bracha From Hagaon Harav Chaim Kanievsky Shlita

Acheinu Bnei Yisrael,

A relative of Rav Chaim Kanievsky is in great distress. He is tormented by creditors day and night.

They are threatening to take away his house and all his possessions.

His pain is indescribable! His wife also developed a serious heart condition, and other health problems, due to the dire circumstance.

This man is an esteemed Rosh Yeshiva and great Talmid Chochom from Bnei Brak.

He involves himself in great acts of chesed for Klal Yisrael.

He has small children at home and the situation is very tense.

WHERE WILL HE LIVE?! WHERE WILL HIS CHILDREN SLEEP AT NIGHT?!

If he does not come up with the necessary funds, he will be forced out of his own house.

“This case is one of pikuach nefesh and hatzlas nefeshaos,” says Rav Yitzchok Kolodetsky, son in law of Rav Chaim Kanievsky.

Rav Chaim Kanievsky Shlita proclaimed that anyone who donates $353 (the numerical value of שמחה = Happiness) will experience happiness in their life. They will be zoche to shidduchim, health, shalom bayis, children, and parnassa.

Grab this opportunity! Join the gedolim involved, and help him and his family return to normalcy.

ALL DONOR NAMES WILL BE BROUGHT BY REBBETZIN KOLODETSKY TO RAV CHAIM SHLITA ON ERUV PURIM.

