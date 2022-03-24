They gave up everything. Now they need your help for Pesach.

For the first time in his life, a hard-working father was going to stick out his hand and beg passerby for tzedakah

Before Purim, Keren Hashviis set out on a mission to send checks to struggling farmers, a way to ease their burden before the yom tov. Ira Zimmerman is a Shomer Shmitah farmer himself — and a member of the Keren Hashviis team. On the day before Purim, he knocked on the door of a fellow farmer’s home.

The farmer, a brave Gibor Koach who gave up his livelihood, was on his way out. Where was he heading? To stick out his hand and beg passerby for charity.

He’s a proud farmer who works for his livelihood — but Shmitah is difficult and his bank account was empty. He’d never had to ask for charity before, and this was going to be his first time — until Keren Hashviis showed up at his door.

Pesach is only weeks away. Your donation supports our heroic farmers and makes it possible for them to welcome yom tov with dignity.

