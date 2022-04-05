Attention Seminary Girls and Parents: Join us This Wednesday to Discuss your Next Steps

Sara Schenirer invites all students and parents to an informative Virtual Open House this Wednesday, April 6th at 8 PM.

With summer approaching, many students and seminary girls are beginning to consider their next steps.

Sara Schenirer offers ten quality undergraduate degree pathways including:

Accounting · ABA · Business Administration · Data Science

Interior Design · Medical · Psychology · Social Work

Special Education · Speech-Language Pathology

Explore your career options, learn about financial aid and scholarships, and discover our hassle-free application process.

BONUS: All Open House attendees will receive a $75 voucher towards their application fee.

