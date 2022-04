COJO Family Fun Extravaganza in Flatbush!

-Free Entrance

-Free Pony Rides

-Free Balloons

-Concert Preformances by Uri Davidi, Tzvi Silberstein, Yoeli Falkowitz, and more!

This TUESDAY, APRIL 19TH, 2022, 2nd day Chol HaMoed 12:00-5:00PM

East 17th St

Between Avenue L and Avenue M (Entrance on Avenue M)