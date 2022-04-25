A Full-Time Yeshiva For Part-Time Working Bochurim (Video)

Yeshiva Nishmas Chaim of Lakewood is devoted to nurturing bochurim who work part-time but still desire to learn in a full-fledged yeshiva.

And the Nishmas Chaim recipe of success is clear to see.

Under the leadership of Rabbi Bentzion Weinfeld and Rabbi Berish Eichenstein, with the support and encouragement of rabbonim and roshei yeshiva, Nishmas Chaim is ensuring that bochurim who spend part of their day in the workforce have a solid schedule of learning, with a strong sevivah and the benefits of a cohesive chaburah of bnei Torah.

Rabbis Weinfeld and Eichenstein are joined on the hanhalah by Rabbi Shmuly Bursztyn, menahel, Rabbi Hershel Stein, maggid shiur, and Rabbi Yosef Posner, mashgiach.

The yeshiva is located in the heart of the serene Miller Road neighborhood in Lakewood, an environment perfectly conducive to the growth and aliyah of each bochur. With full dormitory facilities on site, Nishmas Chaim provides all the amenities a talmid needs to flourish and grow.

The first and night sedorim are enhanced by shiurim, shmuessen, vaadim and tailor-made chavrusahshafts. Uplifting Shabbosos with seudos and tefillos together with the ramim of the yeshiva round out the experience.

The day begins with a Gemara shiur before Shacharis, followed by davening, breakfast and first seder, with shiurim from the rabbeim. The bochurim work in the afternoon and return to the yeshiva for supper. Night seder features various options for the talmidim to choose from, including an amud yomi shiur, a halacha shiur, and a shiur on tefillah.

“The balance between the serious learning sedorim, with fantastic rabbeim, and the ability to work during the afternoons is perfectly suited to the talmidim,” a talmid of the yeshiva attested. “The warmth of the staff and the overall atmosphere of the yeshiva combine to infuse us all with aspirations for growth and a feeling of satisfaction and fulfillment. This is exactly what we – and so many others – have been seeking so that we grow as individuals. ”

For information about Nishmas Chaim, call Rabbi Shmuly Bursztyn at 917-627-0317 or email [email protected]

In the video above, produced by Mint Media, you’ll get an inside look and witness for yourself the warmth, beauty, inspiration and growth experienced each day at Nishmas Chaim.