Dive into Summer Session at Touro in Flatbush

Get a head start on your academic career with Touro’s 2022 summer sessions. A full array of classes will be given in in the afternoons and evenings, online and on campus.

Summer Sessions 2022 |

Session 1: June 20–July 20 • Session 2: July 21–August 18

If you’re pursuing a career in the health sciences, dentistry, medicine, or pharmacy, you can complete two semesters of science courses this summer, including biology, chemistry and physics. Other offerings include: accounting (CPA), business law, computer science, economics, education, finance, history, math, political science, psychology and speech-language pathology.

Separate sessions for men and women

Learn more at las.touro.edu