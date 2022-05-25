Tzvi Silberstein Returns With A Fresh New Single & Music Video “Veharev Na”

Singer Tzvi Silberstein is back with some fresh new music. Veharev Na is the first single off his upcoming new album Kol Hakochavim 2, the sequel to the widely popular duet album released back in 2016. The first album featured duets with the biggest chassidic artists; including Avraham Fried, MBD, Shloime Gertner, Lipa, Abie Rotenberg, Ohad and more. Kol Hakochavim 2 will feature some amazing collaborations including Benny Friedman, Mordechai Shapiro, Avraham Fried and more.

Veharev Na, the first taste of this new album, is a fresh and vibrant Summer hit which is sure to make its way on to your playlist. The music video produced by Dov Gurewicz follows Tzvi through the day as he learns with his chavrusa, drives to a park and dances with some dancers to the playback that is sure to be this year’s summer anthem.

Credits:

Composed by: Yitzy Waldner

Musical Production by: Daniel Kapler

Video Directed & Produced by: Dovtographie

Executive Producer: Yossi Zweig