Shavuos Reading from ArtScroll!

ArtScroll has all your reading material for the upcoming Yom Tov of Shavuos. Of course, there are all the ArtScroll classics to choose from. And then there are numerous fantastic new releases. From gripping biographies to inspiring volumes and a brand new riveting novel, ArtScroll has it all! Here’s a look at some of the brand new releases:

For the Sake of Heaven

The Last Chief Rabbi of Aleppo, Hacham Yom Tob Yedid, Who Led His People With Courage and Strength

By Mrs. Devora Gliksman

When it Came to Torah and Truth – He Would Not Bend.

In Days of Glory and Days of Peril – He Would Not Surrender.

Hacham Yom Tob Yedid lived an epic life of courage and devotion through his decades as chief rabbi of the glorious Halab (Aleppo) community.

As the community’s leader during its last days, he courageously faced challenges, torture, and threats. Amidst the confusion and turmoil, Hacham Yom Tob had the enormous responsibility of keeping his community devoted to Torah and tradition. And he accomplished the impossible: Halab remained as it had for centuries, a city where everyone kept Shabbat, prayed in the Bet Knesset, and stayed connected to Torah.

How did he do it? How did a young man, thrown into a role with great responsibility, respond so fearlessly, demonstrating wisdom and leadership well beyond his years?

In a saga that spans more than a century, For the Sake of Heaven takes us on an epic journey from Halab of old to tree-lined Brooklyn streets. With its fascinating twists and turns, this is a biography that reads almost like a novel, leaving us awed as we see so clearly the impact of one who devotes his life to teaching and studying Torah.

Read this book to be inspired by this incredible story of heroism, courage and the power granted to one who is totally devoted to Torah.

Food You Love That Loves You Back

Since 2015, Rorie Weisberg, CHC, recipe developer, health columnist, and founder of Full ‘N Free, has been showing the kosher community how doable and delicious it is to enjoy the foods we love … with ingredients that love us back.

Food You Love transforms all your traditional favorites. Pancakes for breakfast, pizza for lunch, schnitzel for dinner. Brisket, kugel, and cholent for Shabbos, along with dips, enticing salads, and loads of veggie sides, topped off with chocolate mousse and cookie crumble. You’ll enjoy every bite and leave the table feeling full, energized, and confident that you’ve served and savored only the best.

In this book, you’ll find:

>> Over 200 recipes made with wholesome, easy-to-find ingredients. Many of the recipes are gluten-free.

>> Rorie’s tried and tested prep + menu planning tips and a list of kitchen essentials.

>> Scannable QR codes to watch Rorie shop, prep, and cook … and much more.

“You’ll enjoy both the flavors and the ‘Full ‘N Free’ feeling!”

— Between Carpools Team

“Rorie’s food is really next-level delicious. She is a star in the kosher cooking community.”

— Chanie Nayman, Food Editor, Mishpacha Magazine and Editor-in-Chief, Kosher.com

“Rorie is a trailblazer … she brings quality to the table.”

— Rivky Kleiman, Author, Simply Gourmet and Simply

Ani Maamin: A Mission for Life

Understanding Rambam’s 13 Ikkarim and Bringing Them Into Our Lives

By Rabbi Yechezkel Elias

The 13 Ikkarei Emunah, the iconic “Ani Maamins” – appear in our siddurim, and many of us recite them every day after tefillah. And yet … do we understand what they mean in our own everyday lives and actions?

In this thoughtful work, Rabbi Yechezkel Elias examines each of the 13 Ikkarei Emunah. Using contemporary examples that we can all understand and relate to, he makes the often difficult concepts contained in the 13 Ikkarim clear, comprehensible – and very, very relevant. Each Ikkar is followed by a section titled How does this affect my daily life? which shows us how to put these foundational beliefs into practice in our own lives.

The Ani Maamin Initiative was created l’illui nishmas Dovi Steinmetz z”l, one of the 45 precious neshamos who lost their lives in the Meron Lag Ba’omer tragedy. Created by Dovi’s father, Reb Shloimi Steinmetz, the Initiative has successfully encouraged thousands to say the 13 Ikkarei Emunah, which appear in most siddurim, every day. As part of the Initiative, R’ Yechezkel Elias gave a series of shiurim on each of the 13 Ikkarei Emunah, which form the basis of this beautifully presented book.

I Live My Day the Torah Way

By Sara Ginsburg

Illustrated by Racheli David

Beloved children’s writer Rebbetzin Sara Ginsburg brings young readers another book to delight, inspire, and gently teach them.

There are so many mitzvos boys and girls can do on their busy, happy day. They can say berachos and answer amein. They can share their scooters with a friend who doesn’t have one. They can return a lost watch, take care of younger brothers and sisters, and make a sad friend feel better.

With its charming rhymes, relatable text, and engaging illustrations, I Live My Day The Torah Way shows our children how to fill their days – and their lives – with mitzvos.





Abandoned

From the author of The Betrayal, The Outcast, The Dark Secrets and Wildlands

By M. Kenan

Action-packed thriller? Poignant human drama? In Abandoned! bestselling novelist M. Kenan gives us both, in one can’t-put-down novel!

• A childless couple who desperately want a baby …

• An abandoned baby who needs a home …

• An Indian Sikh driver with a fatal secret …

• Two kashrus supervisors fleeing for their lives …

• An Indian millionaire, a bullied child, a Mossad agent, and a psychologist who has mysteriously disappeared…

Popular novelist M. Kenan does it again! In Abandoned!, her electrifying novel, she brings us non-stop excitement and poignant drama, in a plot as unusual as it is engrossing. Warning: This is a novel that will keep readers turning the pages from the fascinating beginning to the explosive and unexpected conclusion!

Our Morah In Uniform

Rebbetzin Sara Murik: Leading with Love, Teaching with Joy

By Fradl Adams

How did she do it?

How did Rebbetzin Sara Murik – the beloved, larger-than-life “Morah Murik” – live a life of such vast accomplishment and overflowing love? How did she care for thousands – and for every individual Jew? How did a little Yerushalmi girl become one of America’s most renowned Bais Yaakov educators?

Proudly wearing her school uniform, like every other Bais Yaakov girl under her care, Morah Murik rarely walked. “Our Morah in Uniform” raced and danced and sang through the corridors of the schools she founded, first in Chicago and later in Lakewood.

For Morah Murik, no task was too small: Though principal of the school, she would wash the floors in the absence of the janitor. And no challenge was too large – not even the daunting task of founding a brand new school at the age of 70.

How did she do it? Through the 7 simple words that defined her life:

I Love Hashem … And Hashem Loves Me!

Empowered by Hashem’s love for her, she in turn had an overflowing love for His people. She was a joyous and creative educator, not afraid to discipline, but always with compassion and caring. Now, even after her passing, Morah Murik continues her life’s work through this absorbing, engaging biography, still teaching us to feel the strength of Hashem’s love for us, and helping us return that love to Him and to His children.





Yedidi

Rabbi Shmuel Berkovicz’s warmth and care inspired people to strive for greatness

By Rabbi Yechiel Spero

Rabbi Shmuel Berkovicz taught so much – and meant so much – to so many.

“… he didn’t just dance, he jumped with joy. And not only when he danced. He had a certain jump when he davened … when he taught …”

A dedicated rebbi and menahel. A beloved rav of his Passaic kehillah. A compassionate father to yesomim. An expert in shalom bayis issues. And a friend, a yedid? That, Reb Shmuel was … to every single Yid.

“He called so many ‘yedidi ahuvi, my beloved friend,’ because they all were his beloved friend. As one of his many admirers imparted, ‘I knew he probably had numerous yedidim ahuvim, beloved friends, but that didn’t detract from the love he had for me.’”

Yes, everyone’s YEDID!

Reb Shmuel was an incomparable mechanech. In this engaging biography by Rabbi Yechiel Spero, his very life becomes a powerful lesson to all of us. In story after story told about him by the people who loved him – and there are so many! – we learn lessons in how to raise well-balanced and happy children or students. More: we learn how to raise ourselves up, how to fill ourselves with simchah, with caring and compassion for others, with enthusiasm and fervor for Torah – and for life.

Reb Shmuel touched and enriched thousands of lives. Read this absorbing biography and see how he can enrich your life as well.





Shop all titles today at ArtScroll.com!

PLUS: Last Chance to shop ArtScroll’s major Set Sale ending this Wednesday! Shop all Chumash, Nach, and Halachah Sets on sale >

