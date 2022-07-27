Save Money When Shopping Online

With 02 Market, it’s easy to save money every day; as we say, saving money is the same as making money.

02M gives our users the power to compare prices from Amazon, eBay, Walmart, and many more.

02M has over 1 Billion products from all your favorite stores and brands, all in one place, with no ads, no articles, no joke, just product pricing; our members can also see what others are searching for and see some of the best deals people find—doing, so it saves you a ton of time looking.

It’s FREE to signup, and

here are some of the power tools you get:

1. You can track items you like and get email notifications when the price is dropped or goes up.

2. you can see all your searches from the best in a nice list so you can revisit them without retyping them or trying to remember them.

3. you can select the stores you want to see prices from; for example, if you choose three stores, 02m will show you results only from those stores, and you can see who is selling your item for less.

4. you can share your discovery with a friend by sending them a link.

5. Find free coupons with ease

6. No installation is needed

7. 02M is FREE, but there is a pro Version for $7mo

Cancel anytime, but you will see that in the first 5 minutes of using it, you will save money on any product you want.

Well, that’s it, in a nutshell; happy savings, everyone.

Please let us know what you think and also what other stores you would like to see on the 02 market platform.

Note.

02M is fully functional, but it is still in a beta version

we also have a promotion. The first 10,000 users will get this service for free forever. Plus, PRO accounts participate in a quarterly raffle of $100-$1000 for spending.

https://02.market/

The Support Team