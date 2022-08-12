Tu B’Av – why 500,000 Jews across the world are getting together for shidduchim

For the past several years, hundreds of thousands of Jews across the world have dedicated the day of Tu B’Av (today) to daven for all who need shidduchim. It has become known as Tu B’Av Together.

Since the times of Chazal, Tu B’Av is a day that is mesugal for davening for a shidduch. In fact, the worldwide tefillah will begin at 10am Eastern Standard Time and everyone is asked to recite the following eight kapitlach of Tehillim throughout the day.

ל״ב, ל״ח, ע’, פ״ב, קכ״א, קכ״ד, קכ״ז, קכ״ח

● Rav Eytan Feiner

● Rav Eliezer Ginsberg

● Rav Dovid Goldwasser

● Rav Paysach Krohn

● Rav Berel Lazar

● Rav David Ozeri

● Rav Yisroel Reisman

● Rav Meyer Yedid





Last year, Rav Chaim Kanievsky zt”l, gave his bracha to all who participate in Tu B’Av Together, that they merit finding their shidduch.

