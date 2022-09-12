Zaka – Always there when We need – Now Needs You!

As 3,500 volunteers dedicate their lives, on a day-to-day basis to saving lives, what are you doing to make sure you have a part in this tremendous work of Hasalos Nefashos? We often see ZAKA vans driving past us, dreading the terrifying wailing of the sirens, offering a silent prayer in our hearts for the safety of all the people involved. However, these extraordinary individuals are on call 365 days a year, 24 hours a day available to jump into action as soon as they are needed.

ZAKA work closely with the relevant teams in the IDF; training with various Emergency Services in Israel. It is best known for its highly professional Search and Rescue team in which there are several sub units including a Rapid Motorcycle Unit, Jeep Unit, K9 (Dog) Unit, Jet Ski Unit and Divers Unit. All these units have highly trained experts in the field ready to respond in the fastest, most effective way when disaster strikes. Additionally, in order to try and prevent accidents, in an attempt to promote safety, ZAKA sends delegations to schools and workplaces around the world to educate the masses in the all-important subject of safety.

Since the first few minutes after an accident are the most critical, ZAKA has established Emergency Kit Stands all over the country. These kits contain lifesaving equipment enabling paramedics at the scene to respond without delay; these few minutes often make the difference between life and death. They are committed to saving as many lives as possible, and respectfully honoring the unfortunate victims who they were sadly unable to save, with proper Jewish burial. ZAKA is consistently the first to arrive before any other national crisis responders. They have been the heroes during Israel’s many terrorist attacks, offered all forms of assistance during the Lebanon War in 2006 and the Gaza War in 2009. They offer continuous support while rockets fly overhead threatening the security of Israeli Society, and never shy away from any tragedy however many or few casualties are involved.

They show up despite the horrific scenes, putting their own emotions and comfort to the side for the sake of a fellow human being they don’t even know. The ZAKA board members, headed by the esteemed CEO, Mr Duby Weissenstern, are committed to ensuring that all the volunteers have updated training so that they can deliver expert medical aid as required. Additionally, they are also aware that in some very catastrophic mass disasters, emotional support is required. Although these sensitive individuals, with hearts full of love, witness the most devastating sights, they draw strength from one another, and the tremendous satisfaction that helping humanity breeds. They do their unbelievable Avodas Hakodesh, one day at a time, rescuing one life at a time, resulting in saving 20,000 lives annually across 22 countries!

Each incident is someone’s entire world, often affecting the life of a beloved family member and productive member of society.

Although most of us do not have tough enough skin to be active at these tragic scenes, we can all do our part by contributing now as the ZAKA team call out for our help during its campaign. ZAKA has an enormous budget annually in order to enable the smooth running of all the units within the Organization. They desperately need your help now!!! After all, what wouldn’t you do for your fellow brother and sister in distress?

They never fail us; now let’s give them the success they truly deserve! They cannot continue what they do without your financial help! Each and every dollar you give goes towards potentially saving a life of a fellow human being! Let’s show this outstanding Organization our deepest debt of appreciation for all their dedication to saving as many lives as possible. What better way to go into the New Year with the merit of giving to this unbelievable Charity!? Donate today, and be a part of this tremendous Organization!

