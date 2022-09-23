Miskaskim Leaders Strive to Keep Yankie Meyer’s Legacy Alive

Yankie Meyer taught us how to do TRUE CHESED!

Misaskim, the world-famous organization founded by Yankie Meyer, should require no depiction or write-up. Everyone knows and understands the true chesed that simply appears whenever a Yiddishe neshama departs this world. What is less known is the endless breadth of what Yankie’s legacy of chesed resourcefulness that has permanently changed the landscape of Klal Yisrael.

One of the many programs that Yankie undertook was the launch of Project Yedid. The goal was and is to provide support for Almanos and Yesomim, specifically, after the end of shivah and for years to come.

Project Yedid is the largest percentage of Misaskim’s annual expenses. Project Yedid hosts Chol Hamoed outings for hundreds of yesomim, delivers Yom Tov packages, and even sends yesomim to summer camp. One of his personal favorite undertakings was what he referred to as “gebentshte gelt,” Chanukah gelt for yesomim — dollar-bills bearing brachos from gedolim in Eretz Yisrael.

Yankie would take the dollar bills to Eretz Yisrael personally to ensure the success of even the slightest detail.

Now, we are turning to Klal Yisroel to continue Yankie’s legacies and keep them running so they can accomplish MORE!



