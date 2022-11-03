The Time Is Now! Storm The Heavens By Mameh Rochel!

11 Cheshvan is the yahrtzeit of Rochel Imeinu and a special day of tefillah. Kever Rachel was built as a place for Jews to daven in golus. For those who are davening for children, a shidduch, parnassah, health or any other matter, the zechus of Rochel Imeinu is a zechus for them. Going to the kever is a tremendous merit.

For over 20 years, Mosdos Kever Rachel has been preserving Kever Rachel- by rebuilding Kever Rachel at the end of the Second Intifada, with a round-the-clock Kollel of over 300 avreicheim, and a visitors center with food and drink for visitors from around the world. It is thanks to Mosdos Kever Rachel that the Kever Rachel site continues to thrive with over 150,000 visitors on the Yahrtzeit, every year.

On Mame Rochels yahrtzeit, support Mosdos Kever Rachel and partner with Mame Rachel as she continues to be there for her children.

Help Mosdos Kever Rachel with their year-round activities at Kever Rachel! For 24 hours a day, Mosdos Kever Rachel has a a year-round kollel at the kever and provides free food and drinks for visitors from around the world. Yidden all over the globe will be able to send their kvittelach to be placed at Mamme Rachel’s kever on the yahrtzeit this week!

