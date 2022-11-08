A Unique Opportunity to Discover the Best Projects in Eretz Yisroel

Thinking about buying property in Eretz Yisroel?

You might be considering Aliyah in the near future or further down along the line. You might want to purchase property as an investment and/or a vacation home. Either way, you probably have a lot of questions.

Get all the answers and more at the Great Israeli Real Estate Event, taking place this year in two different venues, Brooklyn and New Jersey. Join us on Nov. 13 at the Williamsburg Hotel, 96 Wyeth Ave, from 10:30 a.m. – 6:00 p.m., or on Nov. 15 from 4:30 p.m. – 9:30 p.m. at Congregation Keter Torah in Teaneck NJ, just an hour away from Lakewood and a half-hour away from Monsey.

This is your chance to take advantage of the biggest, most comprehensive Israel real estate event of the year, where you will gain knowledge and information from seasoned experts on all the issues that are important to you. Professionals will tell you everything you need to know about: buying for housing or investment; taking out a mortgage, legal issues, Aliyah, communities, moving your assets, retirement communities, and more.

Get the inside story about the Anglo communities across Israel, including: many projects in Yerushalayim, a variety of projects in Ramat Beit Shemesh, Modiin, Givat Shmuel, Raanana, Neve Daniel, Efrat, Motza, Haifa, Ma’ale Adumim, Ashkelon, Netanya & more—not only where it’s most worthwhile to buy, but also, the character and nuances of each city, town and community. There’s nothing more valuable than information, and it’s all here for the taking!

Real estate expert Gidon Katz, who has been marketing Israeli real estate to Jews abroad for 25 years, notes that the dollar is now higher than it’s been in many years. “Take advantage of the opportunity to make your purchase when the dollar is strong!”

Don’t miss this real estate event of the year! Light refreshments will be served and participation is free. Make sure to save the date and register for the day and location that works best for you at:

https://realestateisrael.org/