A Breathtaking New Series

A Glimpse of Life in the Courtyards of Jerusalem Estates

The marketing of Jerusalem Estates is just about complete, with the project at almost 100% capacity. The last available apartments in uber-premium Buildings 6 and 7, HaRimon and HaEsrog, are selling rapidly. Dozens of families from all over the world are already enjoying their luxurious lodgings at an unprecedented private living experience, and the consensus here is that the beauty of reality far exceeds the initial vision and artistic renderings. The Amphora Garden is verdant and green, providing serenity and peace of mind to our residents, who have ample views from each magnificently appointed lobby. Besides the gratification of witnessing a dream come to life, the thriving community life at Jerusalem Estates substantiates the initial renderings in the most tangible way.

The very last element which will bring the project to fruition are the facilities, a series of elegant communal spaces. To infuse this vision with life and demonstrate the long-awaited amenities, we’ve commissioned a series of breathtaking visuals. To this end, we once again tapped creative genius Motty Landau of Heart.works Marketing and renowned Norwegian artist Erik Almas, who took the conceptual renderings of London’s ARA Design Studio and fused them with spirited scenes of daily life at Jerusalem Estates. Photographer Assaf Pinchuk was involved as well, guided by Erik in shooting the desired angles at the precise hour, while models were photographed in Erik’s US studio, and integrated into the renderings with exceeding finesse. Stay tuned for more images in this series, all illustrating the exclusive standard of living so ubiquitous to Jerusalem Estates.













An exclusive sneak preview of the creative process, along with the final, magical result.

