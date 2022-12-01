Tragic: Frum father of 3 suddenly niftar

Sadly, a great Tzaddik suddenly departed this world today. He was an incomparable son, loving husband and father of 3 beautiful children.

Yosef, as we all knew him, was orphaned very young and had to go out into the world at an early age. Financially, things were never easy for him.

Today Yosef’s 33 year old Neshama left this world. A neshama that was clean and pure. He left us very abruptly and unexpectedly. It was from one moment to another, leaving his wife alone with three small children. She must move forward without him and the family’s economic situation does not help.

It’s time to help those who need it, let’s put our hands on our hearts and help an entire family.

