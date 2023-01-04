Special Winter Auction In Tiferet

Blessing and salvation handwritten by the holy Rav Rabbi Herschelle Lisker the Rav of the holy Rav Rabbi Yeshayaleh – his tear-stained sermon for Rosh Hashanah

A sermon written by the holy Rav the wonder-worker Rabbi Zvi Hirsch of Liska, who was the famed Rav of the holy Rav Rabbi Yeshayaleh of Kerestir.

A sermon he delivered at his Beis-Midrash, during his pure Avodah on Rosh Hashanah.

The Drush deals with the war against the evil inclination, Bitul Torah, Avodas Hashem and Yiras Shamayim.

The sermon begins with the words ‘בעה”י בשנת תרכ”ה’ handwritten by Rabbi Hershceleh and ends with the words ‘דרך חיבה ואהבה’, heaping blessings upon the listeners in the midst of Rosh Hashanah.





Tzaddikim have recalled that when the holy Tzaddik Rabbi Zvi Hirsch of Liska delivered his sermons, his sight was awe-inspiring “dressed in white, his face flamed like torches … like a Divine angel … his hands spread over the heads of Bnei Yisroel as a priest blessing with Hashem’s name”.

Tzaddikim have also said that his sermons have the power to bring the people to true repentance in anyone who reads and studies them.

Bring blessings into your homes, pure Yiras Shamayim, Yirah Ila’ah with the pure blessings of a Tzaddik wonder-worker whose close disciple and friend, the famed holy Rav Rabbi Yeshayaleh of Kerestir used to sign his name, adding ‘Meshamesh Bakodesh of the holy Rav of Liska’.

Enter the auction now to send your bid!