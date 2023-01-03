Video message from a Kallah

I am writing to you with a heavy heart, as my beloved father is facing an unimaginable struggle. His spine is injured and his kidneys are blocked due to a severe car accident. Causing him to experience unbearable pain that threatens to bring him to the brink of collapse.

My family and I are struggling financially. I am getting married soon, and we don't even have the means to afford the bare necessities. I am reaching out to you, with tears in my eyes and a broken heart, to ask for your help during these challenging times.

I pray that Hashem will bless you with happiness, health, long life, and endless blessings for you and your family forever.

I will BL”N daven for all who donate $54 on the day of my wedding

Sincerely,

Michal

