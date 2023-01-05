Foreign Tourist Involved in Tragic Bus Accident in Tel Aviv

A 23-year-old woman from Atlanta, Georgia is among the 12 injured in yesterday’s tragic bus accident on the Jerusalem-Tel Aviv highway. The accident on the heavily traveled road took place when the bus the an American tour group was traveling in collided head-on with another vehicle. The 23-year-old American, who only landed in Israel a few hours earlier, was rushed to the hospital in critical condition. Chaim V’Chessed, an organization for the English speaking community in Israel, stepped in to ensure the woman received the best care possible.

“We were at a complete loss,” recounts her husband, who was also at the scene of the tragedy. “We had no insurance, no family and nowhere to turn to. But Chaim V’Chessed, analogous with angels, took care of every detail for us. They made sure my wife was transported to the best hospital, got the top doctors involved and haven’t left our side since. I’m confident my wife will emerge well with Hashem’s help.”

Chaim V’Chessed is above nature. A place where the impossible becomes possible. Utter the words ‘Chaim V’Chessed’ to any English speaker in the Holy Land, and you will be rewarded with a story of how Chaim V’Chessed was at their side when nobody looked their way. They remain at the forefront, assisting and advocating for our community.

Navigating medical emergencies in Israel is far from simple, and since its debut in 2015, Chaim V’Chessed has been successfully doing so for the English speaking community.

What does Chaim V’Chessed do? The real question is: What don’t they do?

