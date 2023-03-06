Watch: Give Real Matanos Levyonim This Purim- Rav Gamliel Asks To Support The Tzaddikim Of Kupas Zichron Moshe.





They are Rav Gamliel’s personal friends and neighbors – the talmidei chachamim of Zichron Moshe.

They live in the pure and holy city of Yerushalayim – the city that draws visitors from around the world –

in a shuchnah, a neighborhood marked by its absolute simplicity and its exalted greatness.

And people who are living in extreme poverty. Stark poverty. Poverty that cannot be described or fathomed with mere words. Frightening poverty. Starvation level poverty.

As the calendar moves through the year and Purim arrives, beneath the joy spreading through the city, there is raw fear.

Who will provide for those who have nothing? For those pure, holy people who have nowhere to turn.

There are no safety nets to catch those who simply don’t have, no government subsidies to provide at least the basics.

But there is Kupas Zichron Moshe.

A kupah created and run by talmidei chachamim, a kupah backed by gedolim and talmidei chachamim and a kupah that provides for talmidei chachamim with dignity and respect.

By fully or partially adopting a family in Yerushalayim, you will be changing this upcoming month from fear to ultimate joy.

