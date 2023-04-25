Lag Baomer Preparations Underway at Jerusalem Estates

Sponsored Content





Spring is in full bloom here in Jerusalem Estates! Despite a couple of rainy days over the Chag, the Jerusalem sun emerged in its full glory over Chol Hamoed and the Amphora Garden blossomed, much to the delight of our residents. The Yom Tov tefillos, derashos and shiurim were held in our shul, Heichal Yaakov Eliezer, an integral part of the Yom Tov atmosphere which brought cohesion and camaraderie to the special community that formed here. An inspiring Yom Tov was had by all, including the residents who have made Jerusalem Estates their home, and the many guests from all over the world who came to absorb the joy of Pesach in Yerushalayim.

As we do every year before Lag Baomer, we prepare for an influx of visitors who come to celebrate the hilulah of Rabi Shimon Bar Yochai, and the chalaka and upsheren festivities in Yerushalayim and Meron. The jam-packed flights these days highlight to us the ever-increasing desire to be in the Holy Land on Lag Baomer, when Eretz Yisroel is permeated by a special feeling of belonging and Jewish fervor.

We’ll be happy to greet you at Jerusalem Estates, whether you’re a host, resident, or guest come to revel in the beautiful experience of Lag Baomer in Yerushalayim. If you would like the rewarding experience of acquiring everlasting history, contact our sales office at 718-564-6656, or visit www.jerusalemestates.com