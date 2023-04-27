Riverside Experience Dazzles 10,000+ With Magical Concerts In Orlando & NJ

Gronny and Icky Productions does it again with series of electric Chol Hamoed concerts starring Benny Friedman, Mordechai Shapiro and Joey Newcomb.
“Making jewish music great again, can’t wait for the next one!” Exclaimed one father as he left the Ritz Theater on Chol Hamoed Pesach.
People walked through the doors with high expectations for this star-studded concert, and it did not disappoint!
“The audience favorite had to be Lchai Olamim. It was Mordy and Benny’s first time performing it live together, they were on fire.” The show’s director Chaim Zippel told YWN.
The audience also enjoyed a “funk medley” performed by Benny Friedman, and a “farbrengen set” led by Joey Newcomb that had the entire audience singing along.
The audience was also treated to a special video, and touching musical tribute in support of Links, an organization that supports children who have lost a parent. When the singers finished their tribute of Acheinu and A Yid Never Breaks, the support came pouring in via messages and donations to Links.
“It was truly a magical evening. We’re glad that so many people came out, and got to experience it!” Gronny and Icky told YWN.
Executive Producers
I Schnitz
Eliyahu Gronstein
Eli Ickowitz
Director
Chaim Zippel
Musical Director
Gershon Freishtat
Marketing & Design
I & Me Media
Lighting, Sound & Screens
Daniel Harrel
Almighty Productions
Sound Engineer
Ruli Ezrachi
Sponsors
Riverside Experience
I & Me Media
Next Level Taste
FlyMas Travel
Smooth Auto Leasing
The Yeshiva World News
MKY Status
COLlive
Jewish Link
All About Weddings
OR Media