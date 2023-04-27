Riverside Experience Dazzles 10,000+ With Magical Concerts In Orlando & NJ

Sponsored Content





Gronny and Icky Productions does it again with series of electric Chol Hamoed concerts starring Benny Friedman, Mordechai Shapiro and Joey Newcomb.

“Making jewish music great again, can’t wait for the next one!” Exclaimed one father as he left the Ritz Theater on Chol Hamoed Pesach.

People walked through the doors with high expectations for this star-studded concert, and it did not disappoint!

“The audience favorite had to be Lchai Olamim. It was Mordy and Benny’s first time performing it live together, they were on fire.” The show’s director Chaim Zippel told YWN.

The audience also enjoyed a “funk medley” performed by Benny Friedman, and a “farbrengen set” led by Joey Newcomb that had the entire audience singing along.

The audience was also treated to a special video, and touching musical tribute in support of Links, an organization that supports children who have lost a parent. When the singers finished their tribute of Acheinu and A Yid Never Breaks, the support came pouring in via messages and donations to Links.

“It was truly a magical evening. We’re glad that so many people came out, and got to experience it!” Gronny and Icky told YWN.

Executive Producers

I Schnitz

Eliyahu Gronstein

Eli Ickowitz

Director

Chaim Zippel

Musical Director

Gershon Freishtat

Marketing & Design

I & Me Media

Lighting, Sound & Screens

Daniel Harrel

Almighty Productions

Sound Engineer

Ruli Ezrachi

Sponsors

Riverside Experience

I & Me Media

Next Level Taste

FlyMas Travel

Smooth Auto Leasing

The Yeshiva World News

MKY Status

COLlive

Jewish Link

All About Weddings

OR Media