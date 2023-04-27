BX23 – THE Rehabilitation and Disability Expo – hosted by BINA

BINA Stroke and Brain Injury Assistance is hosting the BX23 Rehabilitation and Disability Expo.
Take advantage of this unique opportunity to publicize your products and services to the community. Register for a booth today at https://binausa.org/bx23
Clarity. Connection. Community.
BX23 will feature a large range of vendors from the world of Rehabilitation and Disability.
- Acute
- Sub-acute
- Outpatient
- Home Care
- Insurance
- Legal
- Equipment & Devices
- Agencies
- Organizations
- and more…
FREE admission for the general public!
When: Wednesday, May 17, 2023, 6:00-9:00pm
Where: The Palace – 780 McDonald Ave. – Brooklyn, NY
We welcome you to visit and learn about your opportunities and possibilities.
Register for a Booth or Sponsorship here: https://binausa.org/bx23
General Inquiries: [email protected]