Amazon Removes Anti-Semitic Listing – But Only After YWN Threatens To Go Public

A blatantly anti-Semitic product posting on Amazon has been removed following a notice from YWN to the retail giant, though an earlier complaint to Amazon from a YWN reader went ignored.
The product in question was a linen set emblazoned with multiple swastikas, including on the bedsheet and pillowcases. A YWN reader emailed the company several days ago and was told that an investigation into the matter was underway, but the product posting remained live as of Wednesday morning.
The reader then contacted YWN about the issue, which in turn contacted Amazon for an explanation – including a note saying that an article would be published on the matter within the coming hours.
Amazon was immediately responsive to YWN, informing us that the product had now been removed from its website. When asked why it took a news organization to reach out for the product to be removed, and whether the seller’s account was suspended, Amazon sent back a canned response.
“All sellers must follow our selling guidelines, and those who do not will be subject to action including potential removal of their account,” an Amazon spokesperson said. “The product in question is no longer available.”
(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)
Happy that such horrendous merchandise has been pulled. But isn’t this news article defeating the purpose of warning amazon that YWN will go public about this proffering unless its removed? Amazon can claim that they responded appropriately but they were smeared nonetheless .
Great, so why then did you post it if they took it down?
How in the world is this set of linen antisemitic?
From the Holocaust Encyclopedia:
“The word swastika comes from the Sanskrit svastika, which means “good fortune” or “well-being.” The motif (a hooked cross) appears to have first been used in Eurasia, as early as 7000 years ago, perhaps representing the movement of the sun through the sky. To this day, it is a sacred symbol in Hinduism, Buddhism, Jainism, and Odinism. It is a common sight on temples or houses in India or Indonesia.”
The swastikas on this linen would very much appear to belong in that category.
Thanks to YWN for trying to play the hero, but we don’t need protection from a set of bed linen.
I’m not sure those sheets are anti semetic as it reflects Hindu art which was replete with swastika imagery long before the nazis. That said, 99% of the buyers would likely be anti semetic. Im not sure what the right thing to do would be in this situation.
You went public anyway
How many of these sets were sold to Ukraine?
Who cares . We know eisav soineh liyaakov there’s nothing we can do about it expect daven
Thank you, YWN.
But I must say that you have your work cut out for you:
The swastika was hijacked by the Nazi’s YMS and has been around for many years prior to the rise of Nazism.
In fact, if you go to Amazon’s website and enter in Swastika you fill see that it is being sold as jewelry etc. as part of the Hindu faith.
https://a.co/d/iwLxbmn
So let me get this straight. YWN threatened Amazon that unless they removed the listing you would go public bashing them. So they remove the listing …. and you go public bashing them. Got it.
Next time something like this should be reported as a “pesticide”. It will be gone faster than you can squish a roach!
You threatened to go public if they don’t take it down, and when they do take it down you go public…🧐
Good job YWN!
So why did you publish the article?
Is it some kind of, “kilelas tzadik afilu al tnay bo’oh..”
You went public anyway haha
This is obviously the Hindu symbol, further proof there is a need for the frumma to become educated about other faiths. FWIW the nazi symbol has the arms of the cross in opposite directions. Don’t get your panties in a wad just because you are uninformed.
To All Claiming YWN Did Not Keep Their Word: The initial threat was to go public about the company aiding the dissemination of anti-Semitic items, which of course could potentially damage the company’s reputation and affect its profits. The article, as published, praises the company for standing up for what’s right, which of course could prove profitable for them.
As to whether or not the symbol is in essence anti-Semitic: historical facts aside, the symbols is currently perceived a being related to the Nazi (ym”sh) regime, period. Perception is all that counts. It is not the Hindus among us who will buy the item. It is the neo-Nazis who will.
YWN you are doing such a great job and definitely contributing to make this world a better place! Bravo!!!
Amil Zola please keep the discussion here clean
shuali:
It is not Amazon’s job to police who will buy items on their website for the wrong reasons.
Just imagine if some twisted religious cult or ideology appropriated our Talis as part of their religion. Should it then be banned from being sold anywhere because some of the members of that cult might buy it?