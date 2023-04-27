Amazon Removes Anti-Semitic Listing – But Only After YWN Threatens To Go Public





A blatantly anti-Semitic product posting on Amazon has been removed following a notice from YWN to the retail giant, though an earlier complaint to Amazon from a YWN reader went ignored.

The product in question was a linen set emblazoned with multiple swastikas, including on the bedsheet and pillowcases. A YWN reader emailed the company several days ago and was told that an investigation into the matter was underway, but the product posting remained live as of Wednesday morning.

The reader then contacted YWN about the issue, which in turn contacted Amazon for an explanation – including a note saying that an article would be published on the matter within the coming hours.

Amazon was immediately responsive to YWN, informing us that the product had now been removed from its website. When asked why it took a news organization to reach out for the product to be removed, and whether the seller’s account was suspended, Amazon sent back a canned response.

“All sellers must follow our selling guidelines, and those who do not will be subject to action including potential removal of their account,” an Amazon spokesperson said. “The product in question is no longer available.”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)