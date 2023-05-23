Yissacher-Zevulan Partnership For Just $1,000/Year Or $84/Month!

Sponsored Content





About Kollel Zichron Dov V’Yosef (Named L’zecher Nishmas Dovi Steinmetz Z’L and Yossi Kohen Z’L):

A year after Covid there was a Kollel crisis in the city of Beitar Illit: there were 100’s of weddings every month but with the borders closed, the kollelim at large were not accepting new yungerleit.

A few Ballabatim got together with Rabbanim and determined that this is just as much hatzlas nefoshos as it is hachzakas hatorah, as a newlywed with no place is terrible for his shalom and the future house he would like to build in klal yisroel.

We opened last year after last pesach, by providing seed money to roshei kollelim to accept more yungerleit.

The cost to sponsor a yungerman is just $1000 A YEAR per seder or $84/mo

