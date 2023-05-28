The Chupah – Simcha Jacoby & Mendy H Band

Ladies and gentlemen, The Chupah is about to begin.

 

This majestic medley, featuring a wide variety of beautiful songs, combines a unique blend of power and emotion. Simcha’s dynamic vocals blend seamlessly with the magnificent musical production by the Mendy Hershkowitz Band to create a musical masterpiece.

 

Prepare to be captivated by the view, the voice, the orchestra… The Chupah.

 

– – –

 

SONGS

Maasim Tovim – Benny Friedman

Bossie Legani – Yonatan Shainfeld

Achoseini – Dudi Kalish & Aaron Razel

Ilan – Yitzy Waldner & Yaakov Shwekey

 

CREDITS

Produced by: Mendy Hershkowitz @ Sonic Duo Studios 

Production Management: Leiby Scher

Video shot and edited by: Two Tone Media

Mix & Master: Sonic Duo Studios

Marketing: I & Me Media

Social Media: Normyn Media

 

