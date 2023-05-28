The Chupah – Simcha Jacoby & Mendy H Band

Sponsored Content





Ladies and gentlemen, The Chupah is about to begin.

This majestic medley, featuring a wide variety of beautiful songs, combines a unique blend of power and emotion. Simcha’s dynamic vocals blend seamlessly with the magnificent musical production by the Mendy Hershkowitz Band to create a musical masterpiece.

Prepare to be captivated by the view, the voice, the orchestra… The Chupah.

– – –

SONGS

Maasim Tovim – Benny Friedman

Bossie Legani – Yonatan Shainfeld

Achoseini – Dudi Kalish & Aaron Razel

Ilan – Yitzy Waldner & Yaakov Shwekey

CREDITS

Produced by: Mendy Hershkowitz @ Sonic Duo Studios

Production Management: Leiby Scher

Video shot and edited by: Two Tone Media

Mix & Master: Sonic Duo Studios

Marketing: I & Me Media

Social Media: Normyn Media

To book Simcha Jacoby

Call/Text/WhatsApp: (848)-373-6563

Email: [email protected]

Telegram: https://t.me/simchajacoby

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/simchajacoby/

Subscribe! https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCJTH…

Mendy Hershkowitz Band – Booking: +1 516 253 4008

[email protected]

Follow Mendy Hershkowitz Band:

https://linktree.com/mendyhband

Whatsapp Status: https://wa.link/w20ptg