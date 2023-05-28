The Chupah – Simcha Jacoby & Mendy H Band

Ladies and gentlemen, The Chupah is about to begin.
This majestic medley, featuring a wide variety of beautiful songs, combines a unique blend of power and emotion. Simcha’s dynamic vocals blend seamlessly with the magnificent musical production by the Mendy Hershkowitz Band to create a musical masterpiece.
Prepare to be captivated by the view, the voice, the orchestra… The Chupah.
SONGS
Maasim Tovim – Benny Friedman
Bossie Legani – Yonatan Shainfeld
Achoseini – Dudi Kalish & Aaron Razel
Ilan – Yitzy Waldner & Yaakov Shwekey
CREDITS
Produced by: Mendy Hershkowitz @ Sonic Duo Studios
Production Management: Leiby Scher
Video shot and edited by: Two Tone Media
Mix & Master: Sonic Duo Studios
Marketing: I & Me Media
Social Media: Normyn Media
