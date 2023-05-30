Now Available in Seforim Stores: Tur Shulchan Aruch HaMurchav from Shulchan Melachim

Sponsored Content





What happens when you combine the most accurate Shulchan Aruch with the most Mefarshim, Poskim & Chiburim?

Introducing “The Gold Standard”



Shulchan Melachim, well known for publishing the bestselling Tur Shulchan Aruch Tzuras Hadaf has simply outdone themselves.

After spending years researching and editing the text of the Shulchan Aruch and Nosei Keilim, Shulchan Melachim published what is considered the most accurate edition of Tur / Shulchan Aruch. The Tzuras Hadaf edition quickly became a bestseller, however many Bnei Torah wanted more mefarshim than what would fit in the ‘Tzuras Hadaf’. That led to the publishing of a Murchav edition, which combines the highest quality with the most quantity.

The set that thousands of Bnei Torah and hundreds of Chassanim have been waiting for is finally here!



The Gold Standard

After years of arranging, reviewing and editing – under the guidance of Rabbonim and Poskim – Shulchan Melachim presents the new Tur Shulchan Aruch HaMurchav. Built upon decades of work and experience with publishing sifrei halacha, this edition incorporates both the highest level of accuracy in the texts as well as the most Mefarshim included in each volume. This is truly The Gold Standard both in terms of quality and quantity.

This Mahadura includes:

New layout and design – with a focus on ease of use and enjoyable learning experience

Large Clear Fonts

Countless corrections to the text were provided by hundreds of Talmidei Chachomim ensuring you have the highest level of accuracy possible

Darchei Moshe HaAruch on the page of the Tur

Pri Megadim on the daf

Mishna Berurah with the Biur Halacha & Sha’ar HaTziyun on the daf

Magen Avraham Hamaleh

The entire Levush with the Elya Rabba & Elya Zuta

Shulchan Aruch Harav

Kovetz Mefarshim

Hashmatos & Likutim

