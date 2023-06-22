Ground-Up Luxury Construction

Sponsored Content





Construction Underway at Jerusalem Estates’ Final 2 Buildings

The final stage of construction is underway at Jerusalem Estates, with the last 2 structures, Buildings 6 and 7, HaRimon and HaEtrog. Located at the far end of the project, the eastern side of these buildings overlooks Har HaBayis on one side, while the other yields a spectacular view of the full length of the Amphora Garden. Only a select few apartments remain for sale in these buildings – spacious, luxurious homes, the culmination of an unprecedented residential project which has gained international acclaim. They were designed as an exclusive, limited collection for a specific clientele, seeking the highest possible living standard at Jerusalem Estates.

Each residence was treated as a limited edition work of art, beginning with the floor plans and culminating with the elegant private rooms, and wide, sunny balconies. Every element was chosen with care, from the top-of-the-line flooring, doors, marble slabs and fixtures, all from internationally renowned brands such as Dornbracht and Bulthaup.

At the base of these buildings are the exquisite communal facilities we’ve presented in the past, designed by London’s ARA Design Studio. From the beautiful shul and mikveh to the separate gyms and expansive lounge and wine cellar underneath it, with its entrance right off of Buildings 6 and 7, they combine to envelop the resident in their artistry, creativity, and absolutely unparalleled quality, right in the heart of historic Jerusalem. If you would like the rewarding experience of acquiring everlasting history, contact our sales office at 718-564-6656, or visit www.jerusalemestates.com.