Every Rabbi can now become certified in Hilchos Niddah

Sponsored Content





For many in smaller communities, Taharas Hamishpacha presents many challenges, a key issue being the lack of a qualified Rov to rule on practical questions. However, a way to obtain the necessary training and expertise to pasken these shaylos was never available beyond the largest Jewish communities.

Finally, Lemaan Yilmedu has created a program to cover every aspect of Hilchos Taharah with a focus on practical psak and shimush, taught by Crown Heights Rov, Rabbi Tuvia Kasimov, a well-known expert in this field and author of the noted sefer Divrei Tohar.

The course will take 18 months to complete the text-based segment of the course, followed by practical shimush on one’s own schedule and availability.

Participants will schedule in-person sessions with Rabbi Kasimov when they are visiting New York to complete their training in paskening maros.

In addition to the halachos studies, there will also be a series of 10 practical lectures on how to apply them to real-life scenarios from leading Rabbonim in the field and other experts.

Successful graduates who pass the tests will be certified by: Rabbi Gedalia Oberlander, Rav of Heichal Menachem, Monsey, Rabbi Yosef Yeshaya Braun, Mara De’asra and Member of the Crown Heights Beis Din, Rabbi Shaul Yechezkel Schwartz, The Debretziner Dayan, Boro Park, and Rabbi Mordechai Farkash, Author of “Seder Chupa V’kidushin”.

“I joined a Lemman Yilmedu class in Shevat, and I’m thoroughly enjoying it.” Says Rabbi Moshe Gourarie from Toms River, NJ and a participant of the Hilchos Niddah course. “Every Tuesday night is like a mini-vacation, when I put everything else aside and delve into learning Halacha. It’s a Kevius Bizman and a Kevius B’nefesh.

“Rabbi Kasimov’s knowledge is extensive, his Shiurim and presentation are excellent, and his focus on the practical and Halacha L’maaseh makes it all relevant and enjoyable.

“I would encourage any rav that wants to expand his knowledge in Torah and Halacha, to utilize this incredible resource, where you could learn from the comfort of your office, with professional materials and outstanding Shiurim. This is the opportunity you have been waiting for.”

Start date: 23 Tammuz, July 12

Register today at LemaanYilmedu.com!







