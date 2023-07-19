House Leader Hakeem Jeffries Joins Met Council to Distribute Food & Announces $1 Million Federal Funding Boost for the Largest Charity in his District

Sponsored Content





House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries joined the Met Council on Jewish Poverty and CEO David Greenfield on Sunday in Brooklyn to distribute food to those in need. They were accompanied by Rabbi Avrohom Hecht, Executive Director of the Canarsie JCC. Throughout the event, over 500 food boxes, along with fresh produce, were distributed, demonstrating the organization’s dedication to nourishing New York City’s communities.

Rep. Jeffries also took this opportunity to announce a significant achievement: an allocation of $1 million in federal funding for Met Council. This sizeable contribution underscores the Congressman’s enduring commitment to the wellbeing of his constituents and his belief in the importance of Met Council’s work. The allocation of resources and staunch support from Congressman Jeffries are integral to Met Council’s ongoing efforts to assist seniors and feed the needy in New York City. The Congressman’s advocacy is vital, especially now, in bolstering Met Council’s ability to broaden its impact within the community. This latest achievement not only represents a significant boost for Met Council’s Emergency Kosher & Halal food program, but also a major win for the countless individuals and families who depend on Met Council’s services for sustenance and support.

Met Council is the largest charity in the Congress Member’s district and the nation’s largest Jewish charity. Met Council is the proud owner and manager of six affordable housing buildings and supporter of five Jewish Community Councils (JCCs) in Rep. Jeffries Congressional District. Each month, it serves over 20,000 people in the district, nearly half of whom are from minority and immigrant communities, living up to its mission of providing critical services to New York City’s most vulnerable populations.

House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries said: “Met Council has really been a shelter in the time of storm for the people that I represent here in the 8th Congressional District, particularly East New York, Canarsie, Marine Park, Brighton Beach and Coney Island. Met Council has done tremendous work – but that work was urgently necessary when a once in a century pandemic struck our community, struck the nation, and struck the world.”

Met Council CEO David Greenfield said: “We are so thankful for this vital funding from Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, who has always been a champion for Met Council and for the Jewish community. We know that Rep. Jeffries always has our backs in Washington and fights hard to make sure people have access to food, meals, and the services they need. We are grateful for his leadership and look forward to our continued partnership.”

As the largest free distributor of Kosher food in the United States, Met Council helped get over 21 million pounds of food to more than 250,000 New Yorkers last year alone and provided services to over 325,000 people in need. With steadfast allies like Congressman Jeffries, Met Council will be able to assist thousands of more New Yorkers and ensure they are fed, housed and taken care of.