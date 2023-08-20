True Simchas Hatorah at New Windsor NY!

Sponsored Content





Heavy rain and flooded roads couldn’t keep proud parents and grandparents from attending Yeshiva Ohr Naftoli’s Annual Siyum Hashana on Sunday, July 9th in New Windsor. The event marked a significant milestone for the talmidim who learn and shteig with great commitment and determination. In addition to celebrating their well earned achievements in limud Torah, the event also recognizes the values and middos instilled within them during their year in yeshiva.

Divrei bracha and divrei hisorerus were delivered by the Rosh Hayeshiva, Horav Moshe Silberberg, and the Menahel, Horav Ahron Yosef Pitter. The beautiful siyum and divrei Torah shared by the class representatives were followed by leibidek singing and dancing enjoyed by all. The evening ended with a heartfelt message from the Board of Directors President, Mr. Yisroel Orzel, on the cherished partnership the yeshiva shares with their esteemed parents and grandparents that culminated in this wonderful celebration.

WATCH: Siyum Hashana 2023






































