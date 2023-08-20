Heartbreaking message from a Kallah

Sponsored Content





My father was murdered in a terrorist attack and died על קידוש השם.

Since then, I have struggled to cope without my father, and my life has never been the same.

I will be bez”h getting married this Sunday (ג׳ אלול) and need your help.

My mother has no money to help me!

Please help me get married!

Hashem, the father of the fatherless, will surely help you and bless you and count your donation as a big מצוה.

May you be rewarded by Hashem, who never holds back reward for any מצוה.



אסתר

The I will bli neder daven for anyone who donates $54 on the day of my wedding.

