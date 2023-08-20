Calling All Climbers – CommSAR High Angle Rescue Team

Sponsored Content





(Note: This article was prepared for publication many months ago, with the intention of releasing it when the boys are back in yeshiva and the summer vacations are over. We believe that now is the perfect time to share this opportunity with you, as we understand the importance of making informed decisions and planning ahead.)

Calling all climbers and compassionate souls! Are you seeking a unique opportunity to lend your skills for a greater cause? Are you ready to make a difference in your community while engaging in your passion for climbing? Join our high angle search and rescue team, now in its fifth year, and become a beacon of hope in times of need. We offer comprehensive training at no cost to you, and after completing your training, you will have the honor of working alongside Federal, State, and local rescue and SWAT teams.

As a vital member of our esteemed team, your responsibilities will revolve around rescuing individuals trapped in high angle situations, including stranded climbers, hikers, and workers on towering structures. This endeavor demands both physical prowess and mental fortitude, but the impact you’ll have is immeasurable. By saving lives, you’ll be playing an active role in shaping the safety and security of your community.

Our commitment to preparing you for these challenges is unwavering. We provide comprehensive training, even if you have no prior experience in rescue operations. Our seasoned instructors, who bring with them a wealth of experience from numerous successful rescues, will impart their knowledge upon you.

In order to join our ranks, you should have the ability to confidently scale 5.9+ climbs in the gym. This capability ensures you possess the physical aptitude necessary for the tasks at hand. Moreover, a humble and professional demeanor is of utmost importance. Collaboration with other rescue teams is essential, given the critical nature of our work. We pride ourselves on our dedication to these responsibilities and expect the same commitment from all our team members.

If you are a member of an existing emergency service organization, you will need to provide a letter from that organization allowing you to join our high angle search and rescue team. This requirement ensures that we maintain a cohesive and united approach to our life-saving efforts.

For those who possess the courage to embrace confined spaces, we offer a unique opportunity for training in deep underground caves and ice waterfalls. This advanced training enhances your capabilities and equips you to handle even the most challenging scenarios.

Upon successful completion of training, you’ll be required to attend a minimum of four sessions annually to maintain your skills and stay updated on the latest techniques and equipment. These sessions take place on a monthly basis in New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut, offering ample opportunities to hone your abilities and deepen your connection with fellow team members.

Being a part of our high angle search and rescue team is a journey unlike any other. Not only will you employ your skills to save lives, but you’ll also develop a comprehensive skill set that extends beyond the realm of rescue operations. You’ll become part of a tight-knit community of individuals who share your climbing passion and your dedication to assisting others.

As an additional criterion, we require that all applicants embody a mindset of “Kiddush Hashem,” signifying a commitment to sanctifying Hashem through selfless actions. Humility is key, as is the willingness to recede from the spotlight following a successful rescue. This means allowing local law enforcement and other local groups to take the credit. Our emphasis is on making a difference, not personal recognition.

If you’re prepared to take on a new challenge and contribute positively to your community, consider becoming a member of our high angle search and rescue team. We provide exceptional training, monthly training sessions in New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut, and the promise of a deeply rewarding experience.

Enlist today and let this Elul be the season you reach greater heights.

You can find an application at: https://www.commsar.org/join-us or RSVP to [email protected].