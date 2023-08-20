Today Only: 10% Discount on Tickets – End Summer With A Splash!

Sponsored Content





It’s the donut hole of the year. The two weeks in between the end of camp and the beginning of the school year can be tough to fill. Why not a fun-filled evening at the greatest park in the world?

American Dream Mall will be rented out exclusively for frum women and girls for two nights at the end of August. Spend an incredible three hours at the water park and let the memories last all year!

The park will be open on Sunday, August 27, and Tuesday, August 29, from 7 p.m. until 10 p.m. Tickets are limited and are $99 each.

There will be comfortable busing from major frum neighborhoods, including Boro Park, Williamsburg, Monsey, Lakewood and Monroe.

Reserve your ticket today! Don’t be on the outside looking in, join the fun!

In order to access the discounted tickets, enter code MS10 at checkout.

CLICK HERE TO BUY TICKETS!