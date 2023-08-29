Gdoley Yisrael bless all those who will support these unfortunate orphans

Sponsored Content





בס”ד

The charity workers in Israel’s north have been shocked in the face of one of the most alarming cases to emerge in recent years.

Mrs. Rivka Shoshana, an Orthodox Jewish woman, tragically passed away at the young age of 40.

She was suffering from severe malnourishment.

The story began a few years ago when the family immigrated to Israel from the USA and settled in a community up north.

However, everything changed drastically one day. The father unexpectedly left, abandoning his wife, her elderly mother, and their four children at home.

Sadly, this struggling family went unnoticed and received no attention as they endured a gradual decline. Their economic situation worsened, leading to food shortages and the family’s desperate struggle to acquire bread. The children resorted to waiting in line at a specialized facility, pleading for food.

Upon recognizing the severity of their hunger, the staff at the facility started providing them with double portions so they could also have something for the evening.

However, the children were unable to communicate their dire circumstances properly as nobody seemed to notice their plight. Their mother’s health deteriorated rapidly, and it was only when the oldest daughter realized her mother had completely stopped functioning that she knew it was time to seek help.

With no one to turn to, she desperately recalled the name of the generous man who had helped them nearly for her little brother’s Bris Milah.

The girl roamed the streets, asking people if they knew how to reach the kind-hearted man. After numerous unsuccessful attempts, she finally encountered an individual who had the man’s contact information!

Upon hearing the distress in her voice, the man promised to visit their home and assess the situation. Upon entering the house, his heart sank. There was an awful smell, indicative of neglect and severe deprivation. The small office refrigerator in the house was also empty. Completely empty!

Realizing the urgency, he immediately called for an ambulance to aid the poor, exhausted, and helpless mother lying in bed. Tragically, it was too late. Despite the doctors’ efforts during her prolonged hospitalization, she could not be saved.

The cause of death: malnutrition!

Today, the children and their grandmother are living in this man’s house. They eat “like children after the Holocaust”, as described by those involved. The situation is dire, and the family needs urgent help.

Charity workers are overcome with sorrow when discussing this case, acknowledging their collective responsibility. “We cannot absolve ourselves of this tragedy,” they speak on behalf of the entire community, “We never thought such a situation could arise in our time, yet it unfolded here, in the heart of a thriving city.”

It is imperative that we make every effort to rectify this situation, or at least alleviate it to the best of our ability. We must support the children, establish a fund for their aid and support, provide them with the necessary rehabilitation, and assist them in building their futures since they no longer have parents.

Please consider making a donation to support the children of this family who have been tragically orphaned due to their mother’s untimely death from hunger. Your support will make a huge difference in their lives!

