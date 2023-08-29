VEILED THREAT? Trump Warns Democrats: “Be Careful What You Wish For”





In a new verbal barrage targeting President Joe Biden and others, former President Donald Trump delivered a stark warning to “be careful what you wish for” in relation to his ongoing criminal and civil trials.

The focal point of Trump’s ire is Federal District Judge Tanya Chutkan’s decision regarding the trial date for the case involving Trump’s alleged efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election. The charges include conspiracy to defraud the United States, conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding, obstruction of an attempt to obstruct an official proceeding, and conspiracy against rights.

Special Counsel Jack Smith and Trump’s legal team held opposing views on the trial date. While Smith proposed a trial to commence in January, Team Trump advocated for a later start in 2026. However, Judge Chutkan ultimately set the trial to take place on March 4, 2024.

In an early morning post on his Truth Social account, Trump reiterated his allegations that Biden’s administration and other adversaries are pursuing a partisan vendetta against him, leveraging the Department of Justice and the FBI for their agenda, which he deems illegal.

“These indictments and lawsuits are all part of my political opponents’ campaign plan. It is Election Interference, and they are going to use the DOJ/FBI to help them, which is illegal. Crooked Joe pushed this litigation hard to get it done. This is a new low in Presidential Politics. To the Democrats, I say, ‘be careful what you wish for,'” Trump wrote.

The menacing undertone of the warning is hard to ignore. Given Trump’s historical reliance on his supporters as a force to be reckoned with, particularly if he were to face imprisonment for the charges against him, one might wonder if it was more of a veiled threat than a warning.

During a recent interview with Tucker Carlson, Trump discussed the possibility of a “civil war” and invoked the fervor of his followers present on January 6. Trump said the sentiments in the crowd that day was a blend of patriotism, peace, and love – and a healthy dose of anger over what they perceived as wrongs done to the nation.

Asked directly whether he thinks there will be a civil war, Trump said: “I don’t know, because I don’t know what it you know, I can say this. There’s a level of passion that I’ve never seen. There’s a level of hatred that I’ve never seen. And that’s probably a bad combination.”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)