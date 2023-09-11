Anti Fraud Webinar Given by the Renowned Mordy Fried– Bits, Bytes, & Scams. How To Avoid Common Cyber Traps

Sponsored Content





The LCSC in conjunction with the Lakewood LDC is proud to present Bits bytes…. By Mordy Fried.

For over a decade, Mordy has successfully worked with hundreds of businesses to secure and maintain their IT environments. After spending several years building the cyber defenses that protect one of the largest e-commerce companies in the world, Mordy founded Keystone Cyber Protection, bringing his expertise to small and medium-sized businesses.

In this engaging webinar, we’ll decode the cryptic world of cyber scams to arm you with the knowledge you need to protect your hard-earned money. Hear about devastating, real-life horror stories, that have occurred in our own community and how to prevent them. Don’t let your bank account be the next hacker’s treasure – learn how to protect yourself.

The LCSC offers business mentorship and grant/loan assistance to local small business. To find out how the LCSC can help your business please call Alex at 732-901-6001 x209 or Chaim at 732-901-6001 x235

THIS Tuesday, Sep. 12th at 1:00pm