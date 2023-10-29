Live at 6:30 PM ET: The annual Ten Yad Tenathon with the SUR-PRIZING SUPERSTARS – Mordechai Ben David, Avraham Fried, and Yaa

Sponsored Content





Welcome to the grandest event of the year! Prepare to be mesmerized by the extraordinary as the Ten Yad Tenathon 2023 is live, broadcasting its magical moments to the world at Tenathon.com. This year’s theme, “Full of Sur-prizes,” guarantees an enchanting experience that will leave you in awe.

What to Expect: A Night of Surprises and Splendor

Ten Yad has prepared a night full of Sur-prize singers, Sur-Prize auctions, and a whirlwind of excitement and emotion that promises an unforgettable night. Very soon, we will reveal the mystery prize in true Ten Yad fashion, a prize whose innate value is worth more than any gold and silver. Plus, the world-famous Ten Yad Chinese Auction is taking center stage, showcasing over 81 extraordinary prizes, all streaming live for the world to see.

A Heartfelt Tribute and Special Moments

The Tenathon is dedicated to honor and pray for our brothers and sisters held captive and the brave soldiers fighting on the front lines in Eretz Yisroel. We pay a special tribute to the holy Neshomos whose lives were taken al kiddush Hashem and to their grieving families. Together, we raise our voices in unity and strength.

Musical Marvels: Legends Unite on Stage

Get ready for an unparalleled musical experience as three pillars of Jewish music today—Mordechai Ben David, Avraham Fried, and Yaakov Shwekey—grace the stage together for the first time. Their brilliant choral tribute for Eretz Yisroel is bound to leave you moved and inspired.

Making a Difference: Support Brides in Eretz Yisroel

Your participation goes beyond the screen. A portion of every package purchased at Tenyad.org is going directly to support the Kallahs in Eretz Yisroel, including a special fund to assist those significantly impacted with help buying a wig. By joining this incredible event, you ensure that love and joy flourish even in challenging times.

Buy Your Tickets Now!

Excitement is at its peak, and there’s still time to be part of this extraordinary event. Tickets are available at TenYad.org, waiting for you to secure your spot in this night of wonders. Don’t miss your chance to join the action, witness the magic, and be part of a global community coming together for a cause.

Join us now at Tenathon.com and let the enchantment begin. Together, we create moments that matter and spread the spirit of unity, love, and support across the world. Thank you for being a part of the Ten Yad Tenathon 2023—where dreams come to life and surprises never cease!