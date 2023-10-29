Agudah Launches Emergency Relief Fund For The Families Victimized By The Horrific Attacks In Eretz Yisroel







Refugees in their own country.

As families in southern Eretz Yisroel grapple with the fallout of these tragedies and the weight of displacement, lost income, and increased day-to-day expenses, they will need more than just a government stipend.

They need money for board, food, clothes, and childcare. We will be sending them a message that they are not alone. Klal Yisroel did not forget about them as we deal with this tzarah.

THEY HAVE NOWHERE ELSE TO TURN!



Under the Moetzes Gedolei Hatorah, the Agudah launched a global relief fund to help the refugees through this war.

CLICK HERE TO JOIN