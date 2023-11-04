Sponsored Content





*Zaka Announces Massive Unity Concert For Israel*

Zaka, the world-renowned organization of Chesed Shel Emes, has just opened ticket sales for “One Heart One Song”, a unity concert featuring Jewish Music’s biggest stars.

We’re all feeling broken up about the situation in Israel. We all want to help, but many of us don’t know how. One thing is certain. We can all use a night of achdus and chizuk, to come together as one nation.

Since the moment the first siren sounded in Israel on October 7, Zaka’s volunteers have been on the front lines, risking their lives, and performing true Chesed Shel Emes.

They have been working round-the-clock to identify our fallen brothers and sisters, and to make sure they have an honorable burial.

While Zaka volunteers practice the utmost mesiras nefesh on every level, they need our support to make sure they have the necessary equipment to stay safe, and to continue their holy work.

With this goal in mind, Zaka has just announced a massive unity concert titled “One Heart One Song”.

This incredible evening of achdus and solidarity will include a star-studded lineup including Avraham Fried, Yaakov Shwekey, Mordechai Shapiro, Benny Friedman and surprise stars. Rabbi Manis Friedman will be sharing words of inspiration, and leading the crowd in Tehillim for Eretz Yisroel.

“With G-Ds help, this will be a truly unforgettable evening,” co-director Dovid Weinbaum, of DW Productions said. “We are working on a unique lineup of related songs. We want the feel to be uplifting, and uniting.”

With your help, the show will raise much-needed funds to enable Zaka to carry on their holy work.

The event will take place on Sunday, November 19 at The United Palace in Manhattan.

Tickets are on sale now at www.unityshow.org.

For information and sponsorship opportunities, email [email protected].