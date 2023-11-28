E-cigarette, Vaping and Tobacco Use in our Community—What You Need to Know

Sponsored Content





Join a free, two-part virtual training for parents, yeshiva and seminary teachers, medical and healthcare professionals and Jewish communal leaders. Learn the latest techniques for addressing these issues and promoting healthy lifestyles.

This new program was developed by the Duke University and the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill Tobacco Treatment Specialist Training Program and is presented by Touro University and New York Medical College.

DECEMBER 6 & 18, 2023 | 5:00pm-7:00pm ET

Register at touro.edu/stoptobacco

This course will equip participants with the specialized knowledge and skills needed to address e-cigarette, vaping and other tobacco use within Orthodox Jewish yeshiva populations. Recognizing the unique cultural factors that can influence tobacco habits in these communities, participants will gain insights into developing tailored strategies for promoting tobacco cessation and fostering healthier lifestyles while respecting religious sensitivities and values. Participants will develop the skills to partner with educators, religious authorities and community leaders to foster a comprehensive and collaborative approach to vaping and tobacco prevention.

Register for the training

Moderators

Dr. Edward Halperin

Chancellor and CEO, New York Medical College

Rabbi Moshe Krupka

Executive Vice President, Touro University

Welcoming Remarks

Allen J. Dozor, MD

President, Boston Children’s Health Physicians. Associate Physician-in-Chief, Maria Fareri Children’s Hospital at WMCHealth. Professor of Pediatrics and Clinical Public Health, New York Medical College

Presenters

HaRav Yosef Sonnenschein שליט”א

Menahel, Lander College for Men – Beis Medrash L’Talmud

Adam O. Goldstein, MD, MPH

Professor, Department of Family Medicine, UNC-Chapel Hill