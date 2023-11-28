FIFTY TWO DAYS LATER: Authorities Identify Body Of Ravid Katz HY”D





The family of Ravid Katz HY”D, who was initially believed to have been taken hostage, announced that he was tragically killed during the horrific Hamas attack on October 7. The confirmation of his death came after his body was positively identified. The terrorists mutilated his body so badly, it took more than 50 days to identify it.

Ravid Katz was the brother of Doron Katz-Asher, who, along with her daughters Raz, aged 5, and Aviv, aged 2, was released last week. The news of Katz’s death was shared by his brother-in-law, Yoni Asher.

“Yesterday we were informed of the bitter news that Ravid Katz, the brother of my wife Doron, was killed in the events of Oct. 7,” Asher said.

He remembered Katz as a dedicated educator and a devoted father. “Ravid lived in Kibbutz Nir Oz, was a man of education, of the beautiful Land of Israel, a wonderful father to Shahar, Shira, and little Alma who is six months old, and a partner to Revital. We will always remember him.”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)