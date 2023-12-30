LAST CHANCE! The Machon Yerushalayim Annual Seforim Sale Is Ending Tomorrow And You Don’t Want To Miss These Savings!





During the sales event 5784 of Machon Yerushalayim, the monumental series of the 34-volume Shulchan Aruch Friedman Edition is on sale for a limited time only.

As part of the event, hundreds of seforim plus many new volumes are on sale at Judaica bookstores across the United States.



The Shulchan Aruch Friedman Edition has been enthusiastically received across the globe. This rare, intricate work that glorifies the four parts of the Shulchan Aruch in its entirety has found its place on the mizrach vant of the Torah world, in yeshivos, shuls and home libraries.

The Shulchan Aruch, published according to manuscripts and early printings, with tens of thousands of mistakes corrected, many additions, footnotes, and abbreviations deciphered, open the eye and broaden the mind. It has become the ultimate Shulchan Aruch for in-depth learning. The 34 volumes are on sale for an unbeatable sale price of $1,249! Now you, too, can bring this glorified set into your home.

“One of the most popular new sets is the new monumental Otzar Meforshei HaTorah” noted one of the large seforim chain owners in the area. This all-encompassing collection culled from close to 1,000 commentaries will change your entire Chumash experience! Your learning, understanding of the Parasha, and your Shabbos table will be transformed!” he said. While the entire set is not yet complete, Breishis, Shemos and Bamidbar have been published so far. Each volume published is received with tremendous excitement. We have now brought these volumes to the USA.

“We dedicate tremendous thought to bringing a variety of our most special editions to the learning community as well as to the many choshuve baalebatim in the US at special sale prices,” said Rabbi Moshe Buxbaum, director of Machon Yerushalayim.

One of the largest Torah research institutes today, Machon Yerushalayim employs some 150 Torah scholars to research and redact ancient Torah works and reprint them in a high-quality, clear format with additions and explanations to restore them in all their glory.



Otzar Meforshei HaTorah- the Avrohom Schonberger Edition, comprises close to one thousand commentaries on the pshat of the verses of the Torah. All commentaries are from Chazal, Rishonim and Achronim up to the present, edited and designed in a style that is light, clear, and concise. The answer to almost any questions that may arise while learning is now easily accessible. Sefer Vayikra is currently being worked on by an elite team of scholars at Machon Yerushalayim.

A masterpiece that has had incomparable reviews and one that you will surely find astounding!

A must for every Rebbe, every teacher, and every home!



Among the new releases for 5784 is the sixth volume of the B’Shulei HaMincha Project. Finally released! A volume that so many have been anxiously waiting for! The Minchas Chinuch revised, corrected edition including a comprehensive treasury of Chiddushim, comments and explanations from the Achronim.



Another exciting release is the beautiful new 2 volume Piskei HaTosfos set by the mechaber Rabbi Yaakov MiNortheusen. The Psakim of Tosfos published with many additions and supplements, corrections and differences of versions, according to manuscript and early printings. A clear explanation to the sources and works of the author with an introduction.

and many more!

Now Is Your Chance!

