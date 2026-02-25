BRUTAL TAKEDOWN: Mark Levin Brands Tucker Carlson A “Traitor” In Explosive Podcast Attack

Conservative radio host and commentator Mark Levin launched a blistering attack on former Fox News star Tucker Carlson, accusing him of betraying the country and likening him to some of the most notorious figures in American history.

On Tuesday’s episode of his new podcast, Liberty’s Voice with Mark Levin, Levin devoted an extended segment titled “American Traitors” to what he described as Carlson’s “long pattern of disloyalty,” tying his conduct to that of Revolutionary War turncoat Benedict Arnold and pro-fascist radio priest Charles Coughlin.

“I want to talk about American history in the context of the potential coming war with Iran, recent events involving Tucker Carlson, and his treatment of the commander-in-chief,” Levin said, accusing Carlson of aligning himself with hostile foreign powers and attacking American culture, religion, and political institutions.

Levin argued that Carlson’s criticism of President Donald Trump, particularly in the run-up to U.S. military action against Iran, amounted to a betrayal of the conservative movement and the country itself.

“In some ways, he’s worse than some of these people in the past,” Levin said. “He has stabbed the commander-in-chief in the back repeatedly. He coddles up to our enemies. He trashes American patriots.”

The longtime conservative commentator went further, accusing Carlson of misleading audiences, leaking information to friendly media outlets, and deliberately sowing division.

“He has a history of lying, of twisting, of dispiriting the American people,” Levin said. “In my view, he’s undermining MAGA, the Republican Party, and ultimately the country.”

“I believe Tucker Carlson will be viewed as one of the great traitors in American history,” he said.

After drawing parallels between Carlson and disloyal or subversive historical figures, Levin turned his focus to Republican leaders and Trump allies who continue to engage with Carlson.

“Why isn’t Tucker Carlson being condemned?” Levin asked. “Why is he at the White House? Why does he have friends in the White House?”

He said that Carlson’s continued access to influential political figures was deeply troubling, given what he characterized as Carlson’s rhetoric on foreign policy and national security.

“He sort of seems like a foreign agent to me,” Levin said. “And yet he runs around pretending he’s Mr. America.”

Levin argued Carlson’s commentary plays directly into the hands of America’s adversaries.

“That’s what our enemies want,” he said. “Division. Confusion. Dispiriting the public.”

