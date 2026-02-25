Advertise
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

“Welcome To Hell”: Iran Unveils Menacing Threat Against Israel On Giant Billboard

A newly erected billboard in central Tehran is threatening Israel with destruction as President Donald Trump continues to weigh possible military action against Iran.

The large placard, installed in Palestine Square, features burning buildings and a defaced sign reading “Welcome to Israel,” which has been spray-painted over with the words “Welcome to Hell.”

Above the imagery, the billboard declares: “A clear target: Trump’s 51st state,” referring to Israel. Another sign on the display labels Israel as the “51st state of the United States of America,” parroting longstanding Iranian claims that the Jewish state functions as an extension of U.S. power in the region.

The billboard appeared as tensions continue to rise between Washington, Jerusalem, and Tehran, amid reports that Trump is considering strikes on Iranian nuclear and military facilities.

Iranian authorities and affiliated organizations have frequently used large-scale public displays in Palestine Square to convey anti-Israel and anti-American messaging, particularly during periods of heightened regional conflict.

Billboards in the area have previously depicted missile attacks, military hardware, and symbolic imagery threatening Israel, often timed to coincide with political or military developments involving Iran, the United States, or Israeli forces.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)

Leave a Reply

Popular Posts

Kosel Law Approved In Preliminary Reading: Rabbanut To Have Exclusive Authority Over Site

“Without Tefillin And Food”: Betzalel Zini Reveals Shocking Detention Conditions

5 Yeshiva Bochurim Arrested Within 24 Hours And Transferred To Prison

Tragedy In Netanya: 2 Dead, 9 Injured In Residential Building Fire

VIDEO ROUNDUP: Highlights From President Trump’s 2026 State Of The Union Address

🚨 TRUMP ON IRAN: “I Will NEVER Allow The World’s Number One Sponsor Of Terror To Have A Nuclear Weapon”

MI K’AMCHA YISROEL: Detroit Kehilla Rallies to Aid Stranded Travelers After Tel Aviv–JFK Flight Diverted [VIDEO & PHOTOS]

ISRAELI ARABS KILLING EACH OTHER: Deadly Shooting Makes It 57 So Far This Year

NYPD Hunts Suspects After Anti-Police Mayor Mamdani Defends Mob That Pelted Officers With Ice

MAILBAG: A New Approach to Shidduchim: One Suggestion a Day, Built on Torah Values