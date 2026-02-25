“Welcome To Hell”: Iran Unveils Menacing Threat Against Israel On Giant Billboard

A newly erected billboard in central Tehran is threatening Israel with destruction as President Donald Trump continues to weigh possible military action against Iran.

The large placard, installed in Palestine Square, features burning buildings and a defaced sign reading “Welcome to Israel,” which has been spray-painted over with the words “Welcome to Hell.”

Above the imagery, the billboard declares: “A clear target: Trump’s 51st state,” referring to Israel. Another sign on the display labels Israel as the “51st state of the United States of America,” parroting longstanding Iranian claims that the Jewish state functions as an extension of U.S. power in the region.

The billboard appeared as tensions continue to rise between Washington, Jerusalem, and Tehran, amid reports that Trump is considering strikes on Iranian nuclear and military facilities.

Iranian authorities and affiliated organizations have frequently used large-scale public displays in Palestine Square to convey anti-Israel and anti-American messaging, particularly during periods of heightened regional conflict.

Billboards in the area have previously depicted missile attacks, military hardware, and symbolic imagery threatening Israel, often timed to coincide with political or military developments involving Iran, the United States, or Israeli forces.

