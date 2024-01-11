Watch: Inside ArtScroll 5:1: A Fascinating Trip Down Memory Lane with Rabbi Nosson Scherman – Part I

Sponsored Content





Rabbi Nosson Scherman is an icon. He’s been called “the father of contemporary Torah literature” and for good reason.

From the day so many years back when he partnered with Rabbi Meir Zlotowitz and Rabbi Sheah Brander to the present time, Rabbi Scherman’s contributions to the world of Torah and Judaism have been transformational.

In the following interview, which has been divided into two segments, Rabbi Scherman takes us on a trip down memory lane, from his youth in Newark, New Jersey, attending a local public school, to his years at Yeshiva Torah Vodaas, his career in chinuch, and ultimately his world-changing work through ArtScroll/Mesorah. This is a fascinating conversation filled with history, stories, and insights from one of the treasures of our people. Watch and enjoy.

