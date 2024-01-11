One of the saddest things you will see

Sponsored Content





My husband has been battling non-malignant tumors in his head for the past fourteen years, causing him immense pain. This condition restricts his upper body movement and leads to frequent eye and neck discomfort, rendering him unable to continue working.

The expenses for his medications are not covered by insurance, consuming a significant portion of our income.

Additionally, I am currently suffering from arthritis, making daily functioning a challenge.

We have encountered financial hardships, resulting in our electricity being disconnected on four occasions, and struggling to afford basic necessities like food and rent. Nevertheless, I maintain faith in Hashem, understanding that every trial we face is a part of His plan.

Your kindness would mean a great deal to us, and I sincerely wish you happiness, success, and satisfaction from your children. May Hashem grant you all that your heart desires!

Please pray for רפואה שלמה

יצחק בן טהוס

גליה ענווה בת רחל יעל

Galyah

